The city of Lewiston is assisting the Great Northwest Railroad-WATCO in finalizing the removal of abandoned railroad tracks along Snake River Avenue, from D Street to the south end of Kiwanis Park.
The work is scheduled to begin Monday and continue through Sept. 20. Work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures along Snake River Avenue. There may also be limited pedestrian access to Kiwanis Park at times.
Tracks will be removed across the Interstate Bridge and the Levee Bypass at a later time by the Idaho Transportation Department.