GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County commissioners expect to put the first shovel to the ground toward a new nearly $8 million jail and sheriff’s office complex early this spring.
Commissioner Denis Duman said Wednesday that Kenaston Corp. of Lewiston has been selected as the construction management and general contractor and plans for the complex have been submitted to the county’s architect for a final construction cost.
“We’ll move forward with the architect and as soon as we’ve got architectural final plans,” the groundbreaking will begin, Duman said.
“This will be a big improvement for the county. It should last us another 100 years.”
The new jail and sheriff’s office complex will be located near the Idaho County Airport search and rescue headquarters in Grangeville and is expected to house about 56 inmates, up from the current courthouse jail capacity of 11 inmates. The project will be paid entirely by federal funds, including a two-year, $5.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund and $3.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act and economic recovery-related funding.
The proposed complex will replace the current jail that was built in 1956 and will have space for both women and men, as well as close-custody inmates. Duman said Kenaston will make the decisions about whether to hire local subcontractors for some of the work.
The plan also includes relocating the driver’s license and vehicle licensing departments, along with dispatching services and sheriff’s and investigations offices.
Earlier in the planning process, other county officials expressed some concern about safety once the law enforcement offices are removed from the current courthouse building. Duman said a full-time security officer will be hired for the courthouse staff.
Beyond the jail and sheriff’s office project, Duman said it is expected there will be enough money left over for a complete remodel of the current courthouse on Main Street.
“The whole building has plumbing problems, so that we will address,” Duman said. “We also have insufficient (Americans With Disabilities Act) bathrooms and access and that will be taken care of.”
The exterior of the current courthouse including the roof was refinished in 1996 and that needs an upgrade, he added. It’s also likely a number of windows will need to be replaced.
Once the sheriff’s offices move out of the courthouse, the rooms will be reconfigured to give more space to the existing offices, which include the assessor’s, treasurer’s and auditor’s offices.
The cost and extent of the remodel won’t be known until the county figures out how much money will be available after the jail complex is completed. But Duman said he expects architectural drawings will be developed soon and made available to the public to help people visualize the plans.