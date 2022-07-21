Work expected to start today on Selway rock slide

Work to begin removing a rock slide from the Selway River Road is expected to begin today, said Dan Fitting, supervisor for the Kidder-Harris Highway District.
“We got the green light” from the U.S. Forest Service, Fitting said. The agency first had to do an archaeological review of the site as part of the process of clearing the route. That was concluded Wednesday morning, Fitting said, and his department got the go-ahead to begin clearing the road.
The first task will likely be to open an emergency lane on the road to allow limited passage for traffic.
The Selway River Road runs through the Fenn Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. The route is used by campers, hikers and river recreationists throughout the summer.
The rock slide happened Friday about 1 mile up the Selway River Road past Three Rivers Resort. Fitting estimated the rock slide mass at about 28,000 yards of material and reaching about 170 feet up the hillside.
Fitting said the material from the rock slide will be hauled to a dump site at the O’Hara Campground, about 6 miles away. Earlier it was believed the debris would have to be hauled to Kooskia, about 22 miles to the southwest. The nearer dump site, he said, will cut down on the cost of removal and the time it takes to restore the route, which he estimated at about two weeks.
“This process would be a lot more drug out than it is without that Forest Service dump site,” Fitting said.