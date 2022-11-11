Work to clear a rockslide that happened in mid-July on the Selway River road is ongoing as crews continue to haul waste and bring gravel back in, a company spokesperson said Thursday.
Heather Smathers, of Debco Construction Inc. of Orofino, said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune that the road is open without flaggers during non-working hours but motorists are urged to use caution because the project is not complete.
“When we are on-site, flaggers are trying to keep traffic to a minimum wait of 15 minutes,” Smathers said.
The river road was blocked shut July 15 by several large boulders and other debris, trapping people who live behind the slide and several who were camping.
People were redirected onto the unmaintained Swiftwater Road, a high-clearance route that comes out at Kooskia about 20 miles away. Some recreational vehicles could not make it out that way and had to be left behind.
In August, the Selway Road was open for a few days to allow people to retrieve their campers. In the meantime, construction crews worked to place three rows of soil nails in the slope and drilling anchors for stabilization.
The finished look of the slope will have a straw blanket laid under a mesh similar to chain-link fencing. A high-tech interlocking mat to protect the slope from soil erosion will be placed over the mesh and finally a one- to three-layer of topsoil will be laid on top of that. Seeding will take place after the soil is installed.
Dan Fitting, supervisor of the Kidder-Harris highway district, has said the Federal Highway Administration has agreed to pay the estimated $2.3 million cost of repairing the road, which is a popular recreation access for people traveling toward Selway Falls and adjoining campgrounds.