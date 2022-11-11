Work to clear a rockslide that happened in mid-July on the Selway River road is ongoing as crews continue to haul waste and bring gravel back in, a company spokesperson said Thursday.

Heather Smathers, of Debco Construction Inc. of Orofino, said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune that the road is open without flaggers during non-working hours but motorists are urged to use caution because the project is not complete.

Tags

Recommended for you