The city of Lewiston will be widening and adding additional lanes to the intersection of 17th Street and 16th Avenue, with work on the project scheduled to start Tuesday and run through November.
The project will also include updates to all pedestrian ramps and sidewalks at the intersection, as well as the installation of new traffic signal poles. According to a news release from the city, drivers can expect intermittent lane closures with flaggers present.
The traffic lights may be turned off at certain times during construction. When that occurs, the intersection will be treated as a four-way stop. Pedestrians can expect sidewalk closures with signed detour routes.