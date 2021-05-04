Work among the clouds

Dan Flanagan, a line serviceman with Avista, changes a lightbulb in the parking lot of Sunset Park on Monday afternoon in Lewiston. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a high of 73 with a slight chance of rain. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Dan Flanagan, a line serviceman with Avista, changes a lightbulb in the parking lot of Sunset Park on Monday afternoon in Lewiston. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a high of 71 with a slight chance of rain. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

Tags