When my friend Mary Jo moved back to Maryland, I thought I would finally be free of my obligation to Amish Friendship Bread.
Did I say obligation? It’s more like indentured servitude.
Mary Jo showed up at my house years ago with a loaf of delicious sweetbread. She’d baked it, she said, from an Amish Friendship Bread starter a friend of hers had given her, and not only was she offering me the bread, but she also had a little jar of starter and a recipe so I could make my own Amish Friendship Bread.
Well, that sounded like a good idea. Mary Jo’s loaf was indeed delicious. And it was something I thought my family would enjoy.
Little did I know that getting a starter of Amish Friendship Bread is like having a new baby. Or getting a puppy.
You don’t just mix it up and bake it and eat it. You have to take care of it every day. You have to coax it along for about a week and a half, feeding the starter, singing to it, making sure it’s comfortable and hiring a babysitter in case you have to leave and can’t tend it for a day or two.
Eventually, the starter is ready to make into bread, but you’re not done with it yet. Because, if you follow the instructions, you’re supposed to take out a portion of the starter to use again and divide up with a few of your friends.
In that way, like a virus, the Amish Friendship Bread gets spread around the community. I suppose the Amish women who invented this concoction in the first place thought it would be a great community builder and a gesture of kindness. But it is so high maintenance that eventually you begin to resent the starter, the bread and the person who gave it to you in the first place.
In my case, my dear friend Mary Jo moved away just about the time I was ready to hit her over the head with a bread pan. I threw away whatever starter I had left and sent apologies to my friends I’d given some starter to. I didn’t know what I was letting them in for, I explained.
Years went by. I almost forgot about the Amish Friendship Bread debacle until the other day when my dear, sweet neighbor, Bonnie, showed up at my door with a fresh loaf of delicious Amish Friendship Bread and a plasticbag filled with starter.
I didn’t want to hurt her feelings so I smiled and thanked her for her generosity. I didn’t mention what I learned years ago from Mary Jo:
Friends don’t let friends do friendship bread.
