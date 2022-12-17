Wonky weather: Dress in layers

Brace yourselves for some cold, snowy weather over the next few days.
But National Weather Service officials said Friday that by the end of next week, the region will likely be seeing warming trends, rain, melting snow and the possibility of flooding on the Palouse and other rivers and streams.
“It looks like cold temperatures with periods of light snow for the majority of the model forecast,” beginning today, said Greg Koch, a meteorologist with the weather service. “What’s uncertain is how cold and how much snow.”
Koch conducted an online weather briefing Friday, explaining that a forecast earlier in the week had predicted more extreme weather patterns that now are not likely to come to pass. That earlier prediction called for extreme temperatures dipping to 20 degrees below zero in parts of the region, along with heavy snows.
Koch said Friday meteorologists now have “high confidence” there will be below-normal temperatures Monday through Wednesday along with light to moderate snow in the lower elevations and moderate to heavy snow in the mountain regions of north Idaho and the Cascade.
Moving beyond Thursday, however, things are expected to warm up going into the holiday weekend.
That could trigger snow melt along with mixed precipitation that could result in flooding, Koch said.
“We have a good amount of snow pack and if we see these temperatures and the potential for rain next weekend, we may be looking at some rises on some rivers and streams in the region,” he said.
The long-range lookout for Dec. 23 through Dec. 29 is for temperatures to be above average and an above-average chance of precipitation.
“This potential pattern shift is something that we’re going to be keeping a close eye on,” Koch said, adding that there is still some uncertainty about how much rain will be expected.
“But with the snowpack, snow melt and runoff, we’ll be keeping a close eye on it.”
The current forecast calls for highs in the 20s and lows in the teens on the Camas Prairie and the Palouse. In the Lewiston-Clarkston valley highs are expected in the low 30s and low temperatures in the 20s.