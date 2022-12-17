Wonky weather: Dress in layers

People walk down the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail under gray and layered clouds Friday in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

Brace yourselves for some cold, snowy weather over the next few days.

But National Weather Service officials said Friday that by the end of next week, the region will likely be seeing warming trends, rain, melting snow and the possibility of flooding on the Palouse and other rivers and streams.

Tags

Recommended for you