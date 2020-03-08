PULLMAN — The next Women’s Wellness Wednesday will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 3 Forks Bike & Brews Bistro, 588 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite G, Pullman.
Dr. Sarita Said-Said, a neurologist with Palouse Neurology, will be speaking about migraines and the menstrual cycle.
The event is free to attend. Light hors d’oeuvres will be provided. The event is sponsored by the Center for Learning & Innovation at Pullman Regional Hospital and the Women’s Leadership Guild. More information can be found by emailing noel.nicolai@pullmanregional.org or calling (509) 336-7404.