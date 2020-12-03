Women’s business center opens

MOSCOW — Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Wednesday he cannot wait to see the success that stems from the new Idaho Women’s Business Center office in Moscow.
Little joined other state and city leaders in expressing support for the center during a virtual ribbon-cutting event. The office is located at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce on Main Street.
The governor said Idaho’s women business leaders have “proved to be resilient, creative and inspiring” and the business community in general has kept Idaho’s economy strong even through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This new office will help provide the important services Idahoans can use to flourish in our state’s business friendly environment,” he said in a recorded video.
Idaho Women’s Business Center North Associate Director Tatiana Morales was given the ceremonial task of cutting the ribbon. Morales said it is an honor to serve the community.
“From the moment I’ve arrived here, everyone has welcomed me with open arms,” she said.
The center aims to help entrepreneurs by providing assistance with funding, mentoring and networking.
One of the nonprofit organization’s missions is to assist underserved, minority and rural area female entrepreneurs, Executive Director Diane Bevan said, but the organization serves all women.
Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert said women business leaders are a driving force in the economy, and he looks forward to supporting the center.
“Women entrepreneurs have a huge value, and they’ve got this diverse perspective and they have an energy that they can bring, an industrious energy is what I say, that contributes as entrepreneurs and that helps our entire economy,” Lambert said.
University of Idaho President Scott Green said the office will not only promote the local economy, but will be helpful to UI students, faculty, staff and women entrepreneurs across northern Idaho.
Idaho Sen. Jim Risch and Sen. Mike Crapo also congratulated the center on opening its Moscow office, in recorded messages.
Idaho Women’s Business Center offices also are located in Nampa, Boise, Twin Falls, Burley and Idaho Falls.
