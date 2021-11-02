GRANGEVILLE — Two women face drug charges following a routine traffic stop by Idaho County deputies late Sunday.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday for allegedly traveling 85 mph in a 65 mph zone. During the stop, deputies smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The department’s K-9 drug-sniffing dog was brought to the scene and gave a positive alert.
The vehicle was then searched, the news release said.
The passenger in the car, Charity Chambers, 50, of Angels Camp, Calif., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, both felonies; and possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, both misdemeanors.
The driver, Brandi Damon, 38, of Riggins, was charged with misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of inhalants.