WENATCHEE — A Seattle woman accused of damaging a Wenatchee motel while attempting to hit a man with a car has been sentenced to two months in jail.
Ginetta G. Blair, 28, on April 11 twice tried to hit a 28-year-old man outside the Lyles Motel on Wenatchee following an argument about a room key. A police officer estimated damage to the building exceeded $5,000.
Blair pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court to third-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief. Judge Robert Jourdan sentenced her to 60 days in jail and 12 months of community custody.
A restitution hearing is scheduled for June 29.