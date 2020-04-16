SPOKANE — A Spokane woman who fell on an uneven grate while attempting to plug a downtown parking meter will receive a $200,000 settlement from the city.
Linda Dolar broke her arm and dislocated her shoulder when she tripped after depositing change into a meter on South Post Street. The meter was installed in an uneven grate, according to the claim she filed with the city shortly after the incident in December 2018.
“Any person having to place coins in the meter is forced to stand on an uneven surface, by design of a meter placed on a grate,” Dolar wrote.
A witness called 911, and an ambulance took Dolar to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital.
The $200,000 settlement was determined through mediation and approved by the Spokane City Council on Monday. It now awaits the signature of Mayor Nadine Woodward.
Marlene Feist, a city spokeswoman, said the city has since secured the grate and it is no longer loose.
Dolar, 74, wrote that as she turned to head north after plugging the meter, her Sketchers shoe caught on the grate, sending her tumbling to the ground.
Dolar fractured her humerus and dislocated her shoulder, suffering “severe tissue damage,” according to her claim.