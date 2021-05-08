A Lewiston Fire Department investigation has determined that a trailer home fire that killed a North Lewiston woman Thursday morning was caused by improper use of smoking materials, according to Chief Travis Myklebust.
Myklebust also identified the victim Friday afternoon as 20-year-old Gillian Nadine Unette Lange. Richard King, of Las Vegas, Nev., the husband of Lange’s great-grandmother, Unetta Wall, said Myklebust told the family that Lange first got her friend out of the burning structure, then went back in to save her hairless cat.
Lewiston firefighters found Lange inside, but were not able to resuscitate her. King said Lange had just moved to Lewiston from Las Vegas a couple of weeks ago to help care for her friend, who lives with a disability. Myklebust did not identify the friend, but on Thursday said she was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the fire.
Firefighters responded at 2:42 a.m. Thursday to the Gem Village trailer court at 505 24th St. North, where they found flames already shooting out of almost every window and door. The blaze spread to a tree and a neighboring trailer, but was under control in about 20 minutes, according to the fire department.
Two firefighters sustained minor injuries but were able to finish their shifts. The trailer was a total loss.