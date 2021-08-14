OROFINO — A Weippe woman escaped injury Thursday when her car hit a falling tree on U.S. Highway 12.
Alyssa Harlor was driving east at milepost 48.5 in her 2013 Volkswagen Jetta at 3:52 p.m. Thursday when a large tree came down and crossed the highway, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. The Volkswagen hit the tree, causing severe damage to the car. Harlor was wearing her seat belt and was not injured.
The tree blocked both lanes of traffic until it was removed by deputies. The vehicle was towed by Orofino Body Shop.