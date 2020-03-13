Police said a woman driving southbound on 15th Street in Clarkston heard a pop before a live power line fell on her vehicle Thursday morning.
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., said Asotin County sheriff’s Deputy Michael McGowan. The woman immediately stopped her car, which caught fire, and a passerby came to her aid with a fire extinguisher.
The driver was able to safely exit through the passenger side, McGowan said, but the vehicle sustained some damage from the fire.
Traffic along 15th Street was rerouted when the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, Asotin County Fire District and Avista power crews responded to the scene. The Clarkston police and fire departments assisted, along with the county road department.