Woman taken to hospital after crash in Lewiston

A 58-year-old Clarkston woman was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after suffering injuries in a two-vehicle wreck that briefly closed 21st Street in Lewiston on Thursday evening.
Monica Johnson was traveling west on 13th Avenue in a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac when she allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection with 21st Street and attempted to turn south, according to the Lewiston police.
Johnson’s vehicle was struck by a 2017 Jeep that was traveling north on 21st Street.
The two people in the Jeep didn’t require medical attention, according to the Lewiston police. Both directions of 21st Street were closed for about 20 to 30 minutes.
Charges are pending against Johnson, according to the Lewiston police.