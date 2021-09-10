ELK CITY — A woman who was reportedly attempting to harm herself ended up stabbing herself and another person Friday evening, but both people survived, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
In a 911 call to the Idaho County Communications Center just after 5 p.m. Friday, a person said the woman was attempting to harm herself on Motherlode Road in Elk City. The caller said the woman was injured but was not sure where or how severe the injuries were, according to an Idaho County news release.
Deputies were dispatched from Kooskia, and the Elk City Ambulance and Lifeflight were dispatched and put on standby until the scene was secure.
While deputies were en route, another caller to 911 said the woman had grabbed a knife and stabbed herself, as well as another person, but both were conscious and breathing, the news release said.
When deputies arrived at the residence, a short foot pursuit ensued and the woman was apprehended and taken into custody for aggravated domestic battery and injury to a child.
No other information was released.