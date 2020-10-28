ASOTIN — A lawsuit has been filed against Asotin County and Robert Van Idour by a woman who alleges she was not provided a competent public defender while facing charges in Superior Court.
Haley Buckley, who is represented by Spokane attorneys Breann Beggs and Andrew Biviano, is seeking an unspecified amount of damages to be determined at trial.
According to the complaint filed in Superior Court, Van Idour, who is no longer employed by the county, was not licensed in the state of Washington, and violated the law and ethical duties in the Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys while under contract here.
In addition, Asotin County failed to provide licensed and competent legal counsel to an indigent defendant in a criminal matter, and knew or should have known Van Idour was not licensed in Washington, the lawsuit alleges.
The county intentionally entered into a contract with Van Idour and placed him on a list of attorneys the Superior Court could appoint as legal counsel for indigent defendants, Buckley said in the complaint.
The plaintiff alleges her guilty plea resulted from her inadequate legal representation. She was sentenced to 16 months in prison on one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and has served her sentence, completed community supervision and is making payments on her $4,410 legal obligations, according to court documents.
Buckley is seeking damages for sustained lost income, suffering and other injuries, punitive damages and compensatory damages.
The county does not comment on pending litigation.