A 53-year-old woman was struck by a 2017 Subaru Forester on Saturday evening while making her way across the crosswalk at the intersection of Fifth Street and Bryden Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
The driver, a 70-year-old woman, stopped at the stoplight before turning right onto Bryden Avenue and hitting the pedestrian, according to LPD Cpl. Josh Arnzen. The car was traveling at a slow speed at the time of the accident, Arnzen said.
The pedestrian was knocked to the ground and suffered a minor shoulder injury, Arnzen said. She was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for an evaluation.