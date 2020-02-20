A 50-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday as she was walking up Critchfield Road with her dog.
Candace Bishop was taken by medics to Tri-State Memorial Hospital with possible leg injuries and facial lacerations, Asotin County Undersheriff Jody Brown said. The dog was alive and taken to a vet to be checked out.
A 17-year-old boy who was driving down the hill reportedly struck the pedestrian near South Slope Lane. The juvenile, whose name was not released, was cited for first-degree negligent driving, Brown said.
According to police, the driver’s windows were fogged up and he wound up on the shoulder of the road and in the ditch, where the vehicle’s bumper and window reportedly struck the woman.