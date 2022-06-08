ASOTIN — A 35-year-old Lewiston woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Tiffany K. Brown, who was arrested in April, made her latest court appearance Monday before Asotin County Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns.
Brown was taken into custody on the 700 block of 10th Street in Clarkston by detectives from the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, Clarkston Police and Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.
The detectives located and seized approximately 13.32 grams of methamphetamine, 3.55 grams of heroin, 31 fentanyl pills, seven hydrocodone pills, 52 trazodone pills, a scale, packaging material, a smoking device and $185 in cash, according to a task force news release.