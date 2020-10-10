A woman driving a new van crashed into a wall at Rick’s Family Foods on 13th Street in Clarkston, causing $6,000 to $10,000 in damage.
Jessica M. Bigsby, 35, was cited for hit-and-run accident, a misdemeanor, Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said.
Bigsby told police her foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas pedal, and she crashed into the wall. She told police she did not think it was serious and did not see any damage, Hastings said.
The brick wall had a vertical crack splitting the bricks after the accident, Hastings said. The accident happened at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Police were able to locate the woman because a witness noticed a Clarkston Auto Sales sticker on the white van that hit the building, Hastings said.