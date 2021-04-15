Woman rescued after water scooter breaks down

An Asotin County Fire District No. 1 rescue boat pulled a woman out of the Snake River near Chief Timothy Park on Thursday afternoon when she was unable to swim to shore, according to Fire Chief Noel Hardin.
The woman and a man were riding on a water scooter when it stopped running. After a while, the two people decided to swim to shore. The man made it but the woman couldn’t break through the current.
The man waved down help and first responders were called to the park west of Clarkston. The woman was wearing a life jacket, “which probably saved her,” Hardin said.
The rescuers were told the woman was in the river for 45 minutes before she was pulled aboard the rescue boat. She was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston because of her low body temperature, but didn’t have life-threatening injuries, Hardin said.
After rescuing the woman, crews were also able to bring the water scooter ashore.
While the temperature is warming up and could reach the high 70s this weekend in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Hardin warned that water temperatures in the rivers will remain in the upper 40s or low 50s.
People “need to take cold-water precautions — life jacket and wetsuit or drysuit,” he said.
Besides Asotin County Fire personnel, other agencies that responded included Lewiston paramedics, the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol.