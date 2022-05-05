ASOTIN — A female inmate who allegedly smuggled fentanyl into the Asotin County Jail by anchoring them to her dentures has pleaded not guilty to her charges.
Kelsy J. Darst, 40, was arraigned Monday before Asotin County Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns. She is charged with possession of narcotics within a correctional facility and intent to deliver fentanyl.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a small container containing 23 blue fentanyl pills was reportedly found under Darst’s mattress in the women’s dorm at the jail.
Darst allegedly hid the drugs in her throat, anchored by her false teeth, after her arrest on outstanding warrants in April. Another inmate later overdosed on the drugs and was successfully treated with Narcan and other life-saving measures.
Pullman attorney Roger Sandberg has been appointed to represent Darst on the drug charges. Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.
Darst will make her next court appearance May 16.