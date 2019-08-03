Woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder

COLFAX — A 31-year-old woman pleaded guilty in the murder of a 55-year-old Coeur d’Alene man in Whitman County District Court on Friday.
Ashley Myers, a transient whose last known address is believed to be in Kirkland, Wash., was arrested Sept. 28 after law enforcement personnel found Kenneth L. Allen dead in a vehicle Myers was driving that night off Colfax Airport Road near State Route 26.
Myers pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by three years of supervised probation, according to Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy.
During the September incident, law enforcement personnel responded to a report of an agitated woman waving a firearm at a vehicle, and they found Myers near the side of the road allegedly carrying a baseball bat and acting agitated. Law enforcement also allegedly found a loaded handgun and a substantial amount of methamphetamine outside the vehicle.
According to a probable-cause affidavit from Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Jordan, Myers told the sergeant she was Satan.