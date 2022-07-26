GRANGEVILLE — A 22-year-old woman charged with multiple felonies related to a car crash in May in which four children were thrown from the vehicle and injured changed her plea Monday to guilty.

Chasity Ann Tipton will be sentenced Oct. 3 on felony driving under the influence and injury to a child. She appeared in 2nd District Court Monday before Judge Gregory FitzMaurice to reverse her earlier plea of not guilty.

