GRANGEVILLE — A 22-year-old woman charged with multiple felonies related to a car crash in May in which four children were thrown from the vehicle and injured changed her plea Monday to guilty.
Chasity Ann Tipton will be sentenced Oct. 3 on felony driving under the influence and injury to a child. She appeared in 2nd District Court Monday before Judge Gregory FitzMaurice to reverse her earlier plea of not guilty.
Tipton remains free on a $10,000 bond posted following her May 8 arrest.
According to court records, Tipton was driving a Hyundai Sonata at about 3:11 p.m. May 8 at a speed more than 40 mph faster than the speed limit along the Mount Idaho Road southeast of Grangeville. None of the passengers was wearing a seat belt, according to the affidavit.
At the intersection of the Mount Idaho Road and Knoll Lane, the Hyundai left the roadway and crashed, ejecting all four victims from the vehicle, the affidavit said. The children, one of whom was a teenager, were all injured and transported by ground ambulance to a hospital. Tipton also was apparently injured and taken into custody.
Corp. Kyle Kesler, of the Idaho State Police, helped investigate the crash scene and determined that at one point the Hyundai was traveling at 92 mph along the Mount Idaho Road. The speed limit on Mount Idaho Road is 50 mph and at the corner where the crash occurred, the speed limit is 35 mph, Kesler said.
Kesler said he found evidence of drugs at the crash scene and Tipton’s blood, taken at the hospital, tested positive for marijuana, amphetamines and opiates, Kesler said.
Tipton is being represented by Idaho County Public Defender John A. Wiltse. Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor is representing the state.