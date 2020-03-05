One of the conspirators in a fake robbery at the Dollar Tree in Lewiston was sentenced Wednesday for her part in the scheme.
Heather L. Massie, 28, was sentenced to five years probation for helping stage the robbery at the store last year.
Massie was also sentenced by 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie to 30 days of discretionary jail time that allows a probation officer to place Massie in jail for as much as two days at a time for probation violations without Massie having to see a judge.
Brudie gave Massie a withheld judgment in the case, which means there is no underlying suspended prison sentence should Massie violate the terms of her probation. If Massie violates the conditions of her probation, Nez Perce County prosecuting attorneys could seek revocation of the withheld judgment.
Massie, an assistant store manager at the Dollar Tree at the time of the fake robbery, suggested to Felecia A. Nash, 32, of 1920 16th Ave., Lewiston, that they should stage a robbery to steal money from the store, court records said.
Massie spoke to Nash’s husband, Chris Hubbard, on Facebook Messenger about staging the robbery. Hubbard asked Massie, “Hey are we doing this?” Massie responded, “Yes, I guess. Just make it look real,” according to court records.
Massie asked Hubbard if he had a gun. He did not, but he did have a large knife. Massie told Hubbard a large knife would work, court records said.
Massie was the only employee with access to the store safe when the fake robbery occurred. Massie collected money throughout her shift and loaded it into a black bag to hand to Hubbard after the store closed. Hubbard dressed in all black with a bandana over his face and a machete tied to his leg, court records said.
The door was propped open for Hubbard to enter the store, and he waited in the candy aisle as the last customer of the day left. Hubbard was then handed the cash, court records said.
Massie told police she collected about $2,375 during the day for Hubbard to take later that night. Police recovered $2,365.14 after police detected discrepancies in Nash’s and Massie’s stories about the incident.
Massie pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary in December. Hubbard was sentenced in December to 5½ years in prison and fined $500 for his part in the burglary made to look like an armed robbery.
Nash awaits a jury trial that is scheduled to begin May 18. She pleaded innocent to conspiracy to commit burglary and grand theft last month.
