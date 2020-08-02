PULLMAN — A 35-year-old Pullman man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly abducted and stabbed a woman near the intersection of Whelan and Kitzmiller roads outside of Pullman.
Jose Chagollan-Flores was taken to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, where he was booked for investigation of domestic violence-related charges of kidnapping and felony assault.
Witnesses who were at the scene prior to the assault called 911 after a woman escaped from Chagollan-Flores’ vehicle and climbed into the back of their car pleading for help, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The witnesses stated Chagollan-Flores then intentionally drove his late model Lincoln Navigator into the rear end of their vehicle at a high rate of speed. Chagollan-Flores allegedly pulled the victim from the vehicle, threw her to the ground and stabbed her numerous times with a knife.
The victim was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, the Pullman Police Department and the Washington State University Police Department responded to the call at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday.
The case is still under investigation, according to the release.