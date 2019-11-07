COLTON — A woman and her infant child were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston following a rollover vehicle accident Wednesday near Colton.
Whitman County Fire District 14 Chief Jon Dahmen said the accident occured Wednesday afternoon on Rimrock Road west of the Colton city limits. The accident blocked the roadway for approximately an hour.
Dahmen said the woman driving the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and first responders had to work to free the baby from the vehicle, which was upside down. He did not provide the identity of the driver.
Fire District 14, Lewiston Fire Department and the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident.