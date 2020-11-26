Another person died from COVID-19 in the region as public health officials reported 87 new cases the day before Thanksgiving.
A woman in her 60s died from the virus in Latah County, public health officials reported. The woman is the second person in the county to die from COVID-19, following the death of a woman in her 70s. Seventy-seven people have died from the virus in the region’s eight counties since the pandemic began.
“Unfortunately, we are reporting another loss in one of our communities today. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19,” Public Health – Idaho North Central District spokeswoman Tara Macke said. “Right now, community prevalence is high, and the risk from this virus is real, particularly to older individuals.”
All 41 people who have died from the virus in the five-county health district have been 60 or older. Five people in their 60s have died from COVID-19 in the district, nine in their 70s, 13 in their 80s, 13 in their 90s and one in their 100s.
“Remember, everyone feeling healthy does not ensure safety, as oftentimes the virus is most transmissible in the days right before the symptom onset,” Macke said. “As we celebrate Thanksgiving, please be safe and protect yourself and your loved ones from exposure to COVID-19.”
The Nez Perce Tribe’s Nimiipuu Health released symptom statistics for its COVID-19-positive patients at the fall General Council meeting. The percentages were based on the symptoms showing in more than 200 patients.
Cough was the No. 1 COVID-19 symptom expressed by tribal patients, at 79 percent. Seventy-two percent experienced headaches; 67 percent had runny noses; 62 percent had fatigue; 54 percent had a sore throat; 51 percent had muscle aches; 48 percent had fever; 48 percent had chills; 34 percent had taste and smell loss; 23 percent had shortness of breath; 21 percent had nausea and/or vomiting; 17 percent had wheezing; 16 percent had diarrhea; 16 percent had abdominal pain; 13 percent had pain; 9 percent had difficulty breathing; 9 percent had other symptoms; and 5 percent had shakes.
The Lewiston Fire Department had five more of its personnel test positive for the virus in the last seven days, Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said Wednesday. The department transported 23 COVID-19-positive patients from Nov. 18 through Monday. It transported 28 COVID-19-positive patients between Oct. 28, when it began tracking that number, and Nov. 17.
Lewiston Fire Department ambulances had 95 transports between Nov. 18 and Monday, with 12 other patients experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms. COVID-19 patients and those with coronavirus symptoms dominated the ambulance transports Nov. 18 and 19, with 10 positive transports and three with COVID-like symptoms out of 20 transports on Nov. 18 and six positive and three with COVID-19 symptoms out of 19 transports Nov. 19, Myklebust said. On Monday, the department did not transport any COVID-19-positive patients, and only two of its 20 transports had COVID-19 symptoms.
The Lewiston School District on Wednesday released its last COVID-19 report until next Monday because of the Thanksgiving holiday, reporting two new cases. The school district has had 175 cases since the school year began. There are 25 active cases, with 15 of those among the student body and 10 among staff members in a school district that has 4,588 students and 999 staff members.
Whitman County public health officials reported 26 new cases of the virus Wednesday. The county has had 2,285 cases and 22 deaths. Six people from the county are hospitalized with the disease.
“Gathering with people you don’t live with, even close friends and family, may spread COVID-19,” A Whitman County news release said. “The safest action for everyone is to avoid gatherings, even outdoors, and find different ways to celebrate this season.”
Nez Perce County reported 22 new cases Wednesday. The county has had 2,203 cases and 30 deaths. There are 1,199 active cases, and 974 people have recovered from the virus in the county.
Latah County reported 18 new cases Wednesday. The county has had 1,659 cases and two deaths. There are 666 active cases, and 991 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.
Asotin County reported nine new cases Wednesday. The county has had 754 cases and 13 deaths from the virus. Two people from the county are hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Clearwater County reported six new cases Wednesday. The county has had 484 cases and no deaths. There are 323 active cases in the county, and 161 people have recovered.
Idaho County reported three new cases Wednesday. The county has had 741 cases and six deaths. There are 333 active cases in the county and 402 people have recovered.
Garfield County reported three new cases Wednesday. The county has had 69 cases and one death. There are six active cases in the county, and 62 people have recovered.
Lewis County did not report any new cases Wednesday. The county has had 187 cases and three deaths. There are 104 active cases in the county, and 80 people have recovered.
Washington reported 2,887 new cases and 14 more people died. Washington has had 153,906 cases, up 18,482 over the past week. The state has had 2,704 deaths, up 112 over the past week. There have been 10,242 people hospitalized in the Evergreen State because of COVID-19, up 620 over the past week. Hospitalizations doubled from 471 on Nov. 1 to 932 Monday, according to the Washington Department of Health. The state had 124 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units on Nov. 1 and 214 in an ICU on Monday.
Idaho reported 1,773 new cases and 21 more deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday. The Gem State has had 96,503 cases, up 10,068 from a week ago. Idaho has had 895 deaths from the virus, up 83 from a week ago.
Idaho reported 453 people were hospitalized in 46 hospitals statewide because of COVID-19 as of Monday, the latest data available, which is released on Wednesdays. Monday’s COVID-19 hospitalizations were the second highest in the state since the pandemic began. There were 463 Idahoans hospitalized with COVID-19 on Nov. 19.
“This situation is extraordinarily urgent, and we need everyone in Washington state to take action now to stop the spread of COVID-19 before our hospitals and frontline health care workers are overwhelmed,” Washington State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said. “I am extremely concerned about the current exponential growth of COVID-19 cases. We must all recommit to flatten the curve now.”
Idaho reported 108 people were in an ICU in the state’s hospitals because of COVID-19 on Monday. The ICU total was the highest ever, topping the previous high of 96 recorded on Nov. 11.
There have been 3,743 Idahoans hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over the past week of available data, 431 more Idahoans were hospitalized because of the virus. Hospitalizations in the state include 228 between the ages of 18 and 29, up 25 from a week ago; 265 in their 30s, up 30 from a week ago; 356 in their 40s, up 43 from a week ago; 465 in their 50s, up 60 from a week ago; 712 in their 60s, up 98 from a week ago; 935 in their 70s, up 137 from a week ago; 617 in their 80s, up 84 from a week ago; 157 in their 90s, up 17 from a week ago and four people 100 or older, the same as a week ago.
The state’s coronavirus website reported only four hospitalizations among children younger than 18 Wednesday, which is 63 fewer than it reported a week ago. It is unclear if that is an error or a correction. The state has reported more than 60 hospitalizations in the younger-than-18 age range all month.
Idaho reported 112 available ICU beds and 432 available ventilators.
There have been 698,256 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, COVID-19 tests administered in the Gem State, to 464,446 Idahoans, and 31,219 antigen tests. Idaho reported 33,878 PCR COVID-19 tests administered in the north central district since the pandemic began. There were 248 PCR tests in March, 709 in April, 1,070 in May, 2,304 in June, 3,819 in July, 7,529 in August, 4,891 in September, 8,382 in October and 4,926 through Nov. 14.
Idaho deaths from the virus include two between the ages of 18 and 29, the same as a week ago; six in their 30s, up one from a week ago; 17 in their 40s, up two from a week ago; 36 in their 50s, up four from a week ago; 112 in their 60s, up eight from a week ago; 244 in their 70s, up 24 from a week ago; and 478 who were 80 or older, up 44 from a week ago.
Of Idaho’s 895 deaths, 392 were women and 503 were men. Idahoans are dying at a rate of 50.1 per 100,000 from COVID-19. Men are dying from the virus at a rate of 56.1 per 100,000 in the Gem State. Women are dying at a rate of 44 per 100,000 from the disease.
