A woman in her 50s died of COVID-19, according to figures posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website Wednesday.
The woman resided in Latah County. It’s the ninth virus death in the county, the 101st in north central Idaho and the 181st in the Tribune’s eight-county circulation area.
Most of the deaths reported in the area have been among people 70 or older, though there has been one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s and 13 in their 60s who have died in north central Idaho.
Thirty-five new positive cases were reported in north central Idaho on Wednesday, with 18 in Latah County, 15 in Nez Perce County and one each in Idaho and Clearwater counties.
In Whitman County, four more cases were reported, and Asotin County added three cases (for a 14-day count of 29 cases). Garfield County didn’t add any cases.