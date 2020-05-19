A woman sustained minor injuries and the driver was charged with DUI after a wreck on Wawawai Road on Sunday afternoon.
Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nathan Miller, 37, of Lewiston, for DUI after he allegedly drove into the rear of a 2014 Subaru Outback wagon, forcing it off the roadway into 3 feet of water in the Snake River after he had just passed another vehicle in his 2011 Mercedes sedan, Whitman County Sheriff Brett J. Myers said.
The driver of the Outback was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injured, Myers said.
A female passenger in Miller’s car, who was not identified by Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured during the accident, Myers said.
The accident is still under investigation, Myers said.