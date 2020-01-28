A Pierce woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle was involved in a crash with two logging trucks 11 miles west of Orofino on the Grangemont Road on Monday morning.
According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Duane E. Downing, 72, of Pierce, was driving an unloaded 2011 Western Star log truck, owned by Mangum Trucking, when it collided with a loaded 1996 Kenworth log truck, owned by Finke Logging, and driven by Donald J. Billeter, 54, of Hamilton, Mont.
Downing’s truck slid across the roadway and collided with a 2009 Toyota RAV 4 driven by Griffith, according to the news release. Griffith’s vehicle was shoved off the west side of the road.
Griffith was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino with possible non-incapacitating injuries, according to the news release.