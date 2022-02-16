WALLA WALLA — A Dayton woman was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center after the vehicle she was riding in collided with a deer on U.S. Hwy. 12.
According to Washington State Patrol, Edward Terry, 36, of Pasco was eastbound on the highway at about 6:24 p.m. on Friday, when he hit a deer in the roadway 2 miles east of Waitsburg’s city limits.
Barbara Gibson, 85, of Dayton was the only person in the car with reported injuries.
The driver and passengers Aimee Terry, 38, and Kelline Terry, 63, both of Dayton, were not injured; all occupants were wearing seat belts.
The 2008 Ford Escape driven by Edward Terry was totaled, according to WSP.