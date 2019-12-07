A homeless woman faces seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine after she was arrested Thursday in the parking lot at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly possessing methamphetamine, a felony.
Anastasia G. Henderschott, 26, is in Nez Perce County Jail on $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 18.
Lewiston police were called to the scene of possible narcotics activity in a Ford Explorer parked at the sheriff’s office at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, court documents said.
Joshua S. Lueck, 26, of Pomeroy, was sitting in the driver’s seat with marijuana oil and a torch in his lap, court documents said. A strong marijuana odor was allegedly present when Lueck opened the door. Lueck was cited for three misdemeanor drug charges related to marijuana.
A police search of the vehicle found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia in a purse that belonged to Henderschott, court documents said. She was arrested after she returned to the vehicle from the jail, court documents said.