Woman gets 5-10 years for vehicular manslaughter

Jayne Carr, who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the fatal accident in Lewiston’s Normal Hill neighborhood in November of 2021, sits in court awaiting sentencing Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.
Jayne Carr was sentenced to 5-10 years for vehicular manslaughter as well as attending a rider program to receive treatment.
The 32-year-old Lewiston woman was sentenced to serve at least five years in prison by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill on Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Gaskill also retained jurisdiction for a year, ordered $200 to be paid to Idaho State Police and a $5,000 civil penalty to be paid to Michael Dupius, the husband of the victim, Linda K. Dupuis. When Carr is released, her driver’s license will be suspended for 10 years and she will be on probation.
“It’s on you to do well and do what needs to be done,” Gaskill told Carr at the sentencing.
The sentence was part of a rule 11 plea agreement, which is binding by the court. The agreement was made after mediation with the prosecution and defense as well as family members of the victim.
About 30 people were in the courtroom for the sentencing, including family members of the victim, some of whom were wearing shirts with Linda Dupuis’ name on them. Some of the family members gave victim impact statements or had their statements read by deputy prosecutor Kali Jo Parker.
Michael Dupuis gave his statement to Gaskill and said it was the poor choices of Carr to drive while under the influence of methamphetamine and failing to stop at a stop sign that killed Linda Dupuis.
“My wife paid the ultimate price for her mistakes,” Michael Dupuis said about Carr.
Michael Dupuis said that Linda Dupuis was a nurse and would have helped Carr in the accident, if she hadn’t been the victim. Jannine Riley, Linda Dupuis’ oldest daughter, also spoke about her mom’s service as a nurse, reading the poem “She Was There” about the care nurses give families.
“My mother was there,” Riley said. “It didn’t matter who they were, she was there.”
Linda Dupuis’ daughter, Jackie Robinson, and daughter-in-law, Melissa Dupuis, as well as Riley all spoke of the lost memories their children will have without their grandmother. Robinson and Melissa Dupius also gave statements about the loss of Linda Dupuis close to the death of Robinson’s son and the mental and emotional toll those took on themselves and the family.
Riley said she doesn’t think Carr is getting what she deserved, but she hopes Carr has a clean and sober life and makes the most of her life.
“Because the one that she took was worth so much to so many people,” she said.
Michael Dupuis said that Carr is being given a second chance at her life.
“And by God, she better do something with it instead of what she did,” he said.
Before her sentencing, Carr addressed the family, standing up and facing those in the courtroom holding a piece of paper. Carr was emotional, with her voice breaking at times, and expressed remorse for her actions that left a hole in the family. She said that her apologies don’t “skim the surface” of the pain.
“If it were my mother, I would be furious,” Carr said, especially because “Linda didn’t make it (out of the crash) and I did.”
She said that hopes one day the family can forgive her, but takes responsibility for her actions and plans to continue with her treatment.
“I hope to one day make a difference that doesn’t cause pain,” she said. “I owe it to Linda.”
Public defender Rick Cuddihy also said that mental health was a factor in the case as she was in a manic episode and she is receiving treatment for that as well. He said that there is no way to bring back the loss of life but the agreement is a good resolution for all parties.
Parker asked that Gaskill follow the agreement and Gaskill agreed it was a fair resolution that imposes punishment but also gives Carr a chance for rehabilitation.
Carr was charged after the fatal vehicle accident Nov. 2, 2021. Carr was driving a Pontiac G6 sedan west on Ninth Avenue in Lewiston and failed to stop at a stop sign. She struck Linda Dupuis, 60, of Peck, who was driving a Honda Civic north on Eighth Street in Lewiston. The Honda struck a tree, and Carr’s vehicle hit an unoccupied Kia Forte, which then pushed into an unoccupied Nissan, both parked along the road, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Dupuis was pronounced dead at the scene and Carr had to be extricated from the vehicle before being taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an analysis of the airbag control unit in Carr’s vehicle showed it was traveling at 96 mph. The speed limit on Ninth Avenue is 25 mph. A lab analysis of Carr’s blood taken just after the collision was positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
She was booked into Nez Perce County jail Jan. 12 after being released from the hospital.