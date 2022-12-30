Woman gets 5-10 years for vehicular manslaughter

Jayne Carr, who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the fatal accident in Lewiston’s Normal Hill neighborhood in November of 2021, sits in court awaiting sentencing Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

 August Frank/Tribune

Jayne Carr was sentenced to 5-10 years for vehicular manslaughter as well as attending a rider program to receive treatment.

The 32-year-old Lewiston woman was sentenced to serve at least five years in prison by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill on Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Gaskill also retained jurisdiction for a year, ordered $200 to be paid to Idaho State Police and a $5,000 civil penalty to be paid to Michael Dupius, the husband of the victim, Linda K. Dupuis. When Carr is released, her driver’s license will be suspended for 10 years and she will be on probation.

