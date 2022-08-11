SPOKANE — A woman whose body was pulled from a burning triplex in Spokane Valley last week suffered blunt force trauma to her head, according to a court files.

Spokane Valley detectives are investigating the Aug. 3 fire at 3019 S. Clinton Road and the woman’s death as potential arson and homicide. However, the cause and manner of the woman’s death, as well as the cause of the fire, are still undetermined, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Gregory stressed.

