TACOMA — A 25-year-old woman shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Tacoma’s South End neighborhood was identified Thursday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Astina Messieur, of Tacoma, died of a gunshot wound to the back, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled her death a homicide.

News Tribune

The victim was shot in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street. Tacoma Police Department officers responded about 1:39 a.m. that morning after South Sound 911 dispatchers received reports of a someone shot in that area.

Officers found Messiuer unresponsive in a parking lot. Police said life-saving measures were started, and she was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

No one has been arrested in connection with the woman’s death, and no details have been released about what led to the killing.

