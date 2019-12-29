MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — An Idaho woman was arrested Thursday after authorities rescued 58 animals from her 600-square-foot home, most of them Papillon dogs.
Kathleen Schweikert, 60, of Mountain Home, now faces 58 counts of animal cruelty, according to a mews release.
She was also cited for 48 counts of unlicensed dogs, operating without a kennel license and exceeding the limits on number of animals.
The Idaho Humane Society said it assisted firefighters who had to wear protective gear and oxygen masks to air out the home from potentially toxic levels of ammonia from urine and fecal waste.