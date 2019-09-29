RICHLAND — A Richland woman paid to manage the finances for a private equestrian club has pleaded innocent to embezzling nearly $111,000.
The Tri-City Herald reported 48-year-old Katrine Smith is charged in Benton County Superior Court with first-degree theft. It includes the allegation she used her position of trust or fiduciary responsibility to commit the crime.
Court documents said Smith was treasurer for the Richland Riders Club and when confronted said she knew it was wrong, but that she needed financial help.
Documents said she paid back $38,000 she said she borrowed, but a professional audit found $73,000 still missing.