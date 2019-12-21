TROY — A Troy woman was ejected from her vehicle after crashing 1 mile east of Troy on State Highway 8 on Friday afternoon, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
Wendy J. Smiley-Johnson, 52, was westbound in a white 2019 Jeep Renegade when the vehicle left the roadway on the north shoulder and became airborne, the news release said. The Jeep rolled several times and Smiley-Johnson was ejected from the vehicle.
Smiley-Johnson was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
Road conditions were not a factor, according to the release.