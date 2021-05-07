A woman died in a fire early Thursday morning in a North Lewiston trailer court, while another occupant was able to escape the trailer where the fire started, according to the Lewiston Fire Department.
A news release from Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said the person who died was a female, but didn’t identify her pending notification of next of kin.
Firefighters responded at 2:42 a.m. to the Gem Village trailer court at 505 24th St. North for a reported trailer on fire with one person inside. They aggressively attacked the blaze, which was already shooting flames out of almost every window and door, according to the news release.
Firefighters who subsequently entered the trailer found the woman and immediately removed her, but she was already deceased. The fire spread to a large tree and a neighboring trailer, but was brought under control in about 20 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for a couple of hours to check hot spots.
One other occupant of the trailer, who was also not identified, went to the hospital via ambulance for treatment of injuries sustained in the fire, according to Myklebust. Personnel from the Lewiston, Clarkston and Clearwater Paper fire departments totalling 24 people initially responded to the fire. Two fire investigators also responded, and apparatus used included four engines, three ambulances and one command vehicle.
Two firefighters sustained minor injuries, one to a knee and the other to a shoulder. Both finished their shifts, however, Myklebust said.
Avista crews assisted with shutting off power and gas to the trailer, which Myklebust described as “a total loss.” The trailer next door received minor smoke and fire damage. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.