LAPWAI — A 78-year-old woman from Washington, D.C., was killed Wednesday in a two-car collision on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 295 south of Lapwai.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the collision involved a Honda CRV and a Kia sedan. It appears one of the vehicles crossed the centerline and the two cars collided.
A 56-year-old woman from Culdesac was driving the Honda and was the sole occupant. She was taken to a hospital by ground ambulance. A 79-year-old male passenger in the Kia, also from Washington, D.C., was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
The 78-year-old woman who was driving the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene.
The state police, who didn’t release the names of the people involved in the wreck, are working to notify next of kin of the woman who died. Traffic was blocked in both directions for about an hour to allow emergency responders to assist those involved. The accident remains under investigation, the state police said.