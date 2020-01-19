KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Authorities say a woman died in a house fire in Klamath Falls early Thursday.
Klamath County Fire District 1 officials said the blaze with a possible person inside was reported by passers-by.
Authorities said bystanders tried to get inside but were unsuccessful because of the extent of the flames.
Local news media reported authorities found the body of 73-year-old Madeline Murray in the living room.
Authorities said a firefighter was taken to a hospital for injuries, treated and released. The fire department estimated about $80,000 worth of damage was done to the home and ruled the blaze accidental.