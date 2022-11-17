A 37-year-old Lewiston woman was charged with a felony neglect of a vulnerable adult after the alleged victim died.

Cindi L. Williams appeared Wednesday via Zoom in the Nez Perce County Courthouse on the charges. The alleged victim was Cindi Williams’ mother, Connie L. Williams, 72, who died Saturday. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges will be considered when the autopsy is completed, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County’s Prosecutor’s Office and the probable cause affidavit.

