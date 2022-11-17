A 37-year-old Lewiston woman was charged with a felony neglect of a vulnerable adult after the alleged victim died.
Cindi L. Williams appeared Wednesday via Zoom in the Nez Perce County Courthouse on the charges. The alleged victim was Cindi Williams’ mother, Connie L. Williams, 72, who died Saturday. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges will be considered when the autopsy is completed, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County’s Prosecutor’s Office and the probable cause affidavit.
According to the news release and probable cause, the Lewiston Fire Department received a call of an unconscious 72-year-old woman at 8:13 p.m. Friday on the 3100 block of Seventh Street in Lewiston. When first responders arrived, Connie Williams was breathing and she was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She later died in the emergency room at 1:37 a.m. Saturday.
The Lewiston Police Department was notified of concerns regarding the alleged suspicious death and detectives began investigating. In the investigation, detectives found injuries on Connie Williams’ body common with neglect, including dried blood and fecal matter; bed sore injuries common with laying in one position without moving; extremely long, curling toe nails; malnourishment; and the alleged victim was covered in dark brown vomit, according to the probable cause and news release.
According to the probable cause, the ER doctor who treated Connie Williams reported multiple hygiene skin rashes and breakouts over the body. The doctor also told investigators there was a pill bottle embedded in Connie Williams’ back as well as a candy box. The ER doctor couldn’t say neglect caused Connie Williams’ death, but allegedly told investigators that it was logical to assume she was at high risk for metabolic stress and critical illness from her living situation.
During the investigation, detectives and officers tried numerous times to contact Cindi Williams. When investigators were able to question Cindi Williams about the care of her mother, she told them she was Connie Williams’ sole caretaker for the last three to four years. Cindi Williams didn’t receive any assistance or funds for taking care of her mother, according to the probable cause.
When the Lewiston Police Department obtained a search warrant to the residence, the house was extremely cluttered and littered with clothes, trash and other property. Detectives wore personal protective equipment because of the unsanitary conditions, according to the news release and probable cause.
A small, white toy poodle was also in the residence and was distressed and in poor health. Animal Control responded and took the dog to a vet for examination, according to the news release.
Cindi Williams was later placed into custody and taken to the Nez Perce County Detention Center, according to the news release and probable cause. Judge Sunil Ramalingam ordered a $10,000 bond and appointed Rick Cuddihy as public defender. Williams’ next court date is Nov. 21.