A Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputy arrested a Lewiston woman Friday for allegedly giving a 7-year-old girl a black eye.
Kerrigan L. Stevens, 22, is charged with one count of felony injury to a child. Stevens had bond set at $2,000 and has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 25.
Court records indicate a Child Protection Services employee informed a deputy of possible child abuse after a girl went to an elementary school with marks on her face. The girl had a half moon-shaped red mark on the side of her left eye and a bruise under her eye. The girl told the deputy she was playing with her little sister the night before when her sister fell and started to cry. The girl said Stevens then came out and allegedly threw a plastic soda bottle full of liquid at her face.
A deputy and CPS worker interviewed Stevens. Stevens reported seeing the 7-year-old pull her sister from a blanket she was wrapped in and the younger girl got a bloody nose. Stevens said she grabbed a bottle and tried to allegedly “chuck it at her arm because she was not listening to me,” according to court records. Stevens reported that spanking the child does not yield compliance. Stevens said she did not mean to hit the child in the face. The bottle was described as a 16-ounce soda bottle and Kerrigan claimed it had some liquid in it but that the bottle was not full. Stevens gave the child an ice pack to try to stop swelling.
The deputy reported the injury did not appear to have been caused by a nearly empty bottle of soda because of the bruise still being apparent 24 hours after the incident.
Felony injury to a child is punishable by at least one year and up to 10 years in prison.
Holm may be contacted at (208) 848-2275 or tholm@lmtribune.com. Follow him on Twitter @TomHolm4.