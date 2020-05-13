A Lewiston woman is charged with felony domestic battery for allegedly taking a man to the ground from a chair and punching him in the face several times.
Police allege Morgan L. Frakes, 37, punched the man in the face several times, causing swelling under his left eye and bleeding from his forehead, court records said. The man admitted himself into St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for his injuries.
Frakes faces a maximum penalty in Idaho for felony domestic battery of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, if convicted.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans released Frakes on pretrial conditions. Evans put a no-contact order in place forbidding Frakes make any direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for June 3.