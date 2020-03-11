A Clarkston woman faces burglary charges for allegedly stealing $425 from a bar where she worked.
Katrina M. Taylor could face up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if she is convicted of the charge.
Police allege Taylor stole $100 in cash from a cash box and $325 from a safe at the Wrangler Bar and Grill on the 700 block of 21st Street in Lewiston on Dec. 28 or the early morning hours of Dec. 29, court records said.
Police allege that Taylor stood on an ice machine at the bar to move a security camera. She allegedly moved another camera, but she did not move a camera pointed at the manager’s office. Taylor was allegedly caught on video moving the cameras, court records said.
Police allege another video from the bar shows Taylor with a money bag and a key to the safe. Police allege because Taylor moved the video camera, there is no video of her opening the safe, court records said.
Police allege Taylor admitted to breaking into the manager’s office by using a credit card to manipulate the lock and she admitted to taking $100 in five-dollar bills, but said she did not steal money out of the safe, court records said.
Taylor was out on a $5,000 bond and appeared in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court for an arraignment Tuesday afternoon.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for March 25.