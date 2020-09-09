A Lewiston woman is charged with felony attempted strangulation after a domestic dispute at a residence on 16th Avenue in Lewiston during the night of Aug. 29.
Erin K. Maynard, 37, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon, where Judge Sunil Ramalingam set bond at $5,000.
A no-contact order was issued in the case by Judge Karin Seubert when she issued the arrest warrant. Ramalingam did not make any exceptions to the no-contact order Tuesday.
Lewiston police allege Maynard choked a man she was upset with in a domestic dispute at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 29. The man said he could breathe when she was choking him, but his breathing was restricted. Maynard punched the man in the head repeatedly and later pushed him down and choked him again. The man got up and she punched him again and then she choked him a third time, court records said.
The maximum penalty for felony attempted strangulation in Idaho is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing for Sept. 16.